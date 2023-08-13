Truist Financial Lowers Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target to $7.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OLPX. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Olaplex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.76.

Olaplex Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Olaplex had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Olaplex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 156.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Olaplex by 666.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

