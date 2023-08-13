Morgan Stanley Raises Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $78.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.68.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.5 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,731,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,235,062,000 after purchasing an additional 223,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,542,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,924,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,498,000 after purchasing an additional 450,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,652 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.