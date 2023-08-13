Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.19. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,709.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.37%. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.18) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 153.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

