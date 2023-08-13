Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $90.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Datadog from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.48.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $89.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.13. Datadog has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $118.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $107,353.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,482.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $107,353.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,482.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $588,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,650 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,586 shares of company stock worth $70,143,470 over the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Datadog by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,579,000 after purchasing an additional 90,619 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Datadog by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $2,761,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

