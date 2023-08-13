FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $277.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $240.00 to $277.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.07.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
See Also
