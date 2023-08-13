FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $277.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $240.00 to $277.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.07.

NYSE FLT opened at $265.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $272.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.72 and a 200 day moving average of $225.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

