NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New $343,000 Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $10,065,720,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $76.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $79.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

