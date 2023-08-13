6,600 Shares in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SMDV opened at $62.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $853.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

