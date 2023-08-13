8,310 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
CIBR opened at $45.14 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
