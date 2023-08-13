NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 1,362 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICLN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

ICLN stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

