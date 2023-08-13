NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Republic Services stock opened at $147.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.55. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $156.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

