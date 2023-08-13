Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 804 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 160,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $185.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $179.19 and a one year high of $242.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.64.

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

