NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $352,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $116.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.93. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.5996 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

