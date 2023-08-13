Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $35,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.20.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB opened at $187.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 26.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 4.81%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

