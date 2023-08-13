Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cameco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cameco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 503,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Cameco by 13.4% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 291.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth about $117,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

