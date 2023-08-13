NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,248 Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,248 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 22.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 18.4% in the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at about $678,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.9% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $55.51 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $58.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.3789 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

