NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $359,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,584,662,000 after acquiring an additional 345,740 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Electric by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,856 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $635,274,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,672,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $559,118,000 after acquiring an additional 150,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lifted their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

General Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $114.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.40. General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

