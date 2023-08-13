NewEdge Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,521,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 771,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after buying an additional 527,082 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,816,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,737,000. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,545,000.

PCY stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

