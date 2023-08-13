NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 1,614 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $95.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.24.

About Emerson Electric



Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

