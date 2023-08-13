Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Biogen from $374.00 to $354.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.78.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB opened at $273.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.22 and a 200-day moving average of $285.31. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.65 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

