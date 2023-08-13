Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Credicorp by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,108,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,432,000 after acquiring an additional 489,238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Credicorp by 805.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,203,000 after acquiring an additional 466,898 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,505,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,802,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Credicorp by 354.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,064,000 after acquiring an additional 249,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Credicorp stock opened at $149.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.22 and a 200-day moving average of $138.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.33 and a 52 week high of $160.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

