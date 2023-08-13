Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,751 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $156.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.19 and a 12-month high of $169.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.69 and its 200-day moving average is $146.71.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.59.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

