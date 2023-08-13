NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 1,485 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $410,211,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,409,000 after purchasing an additional 337,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,808,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,352,000 after purchasing an additional 442,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

