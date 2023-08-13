Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.37 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day moving average of $100.38.

