NewEdge Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

DocuSign Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $49.22 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $76.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -140.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.33.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

