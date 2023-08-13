NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $415,000 in SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of SES AI by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SES AI by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in SES AI in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total transaction of $28,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,220.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total transaction of $28,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,220.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hong Gan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,931.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,813 shares of company stock valued at $170,271 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SES AI from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

SES AI Price Performance

SES stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. SES AI Co. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $854.02 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50.

SES AI Company Profile

(Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

