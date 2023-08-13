NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 779 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after acquiring an additional 384,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,004,000. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $115.47 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $128.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

