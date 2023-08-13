NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 146,170 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146,170 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $160.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

