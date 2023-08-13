Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 216,863 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 9,925.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216,863 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after acquiring an additional 366,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,150,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,595,000 after purchasing an additional 296,736 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,120,000 after purchasing an additional 135,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Comerica by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,742,000 after buying an additional 618,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $87.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus boosted their price target on Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.49.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Comerica

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.