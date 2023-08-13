NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTO. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

NYSE RTO opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. Rentokil Initial plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.1774 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rentokil Initial from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Rentokil Initial Profile

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

