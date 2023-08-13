Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.30.

In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at $23,710,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

