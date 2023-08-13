Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 46,186 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 629.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,186 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $9,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Masimo by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after buying an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,920,000 after buying an additional 31,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Masimo by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 577,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,408,000 after buying an additional 178,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI stock opened at $113.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $105.50 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.27 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MASI. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

