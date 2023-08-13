Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Nordson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Nordson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Nordson by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Nordson by 0.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $242.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.97. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $253.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 29.18%.

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

