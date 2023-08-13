Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 94.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.07.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

