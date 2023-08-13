Short Interest in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Drops By 21.3%

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,600 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 461,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Olympic Steel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 52.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at $90,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ZEUS opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.80. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $58.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.