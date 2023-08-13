Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,187,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,061 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,072,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 680,117 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,136,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 400,411 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 314,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $183.57 million, a PE ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

