Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $55,000 Position in Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,396 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Societal CDMO worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,986,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 211,725 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 63.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Societal CDMO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Societal CDMO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,772,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 8,846,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after buying an additional 3,236,363 shares during the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Societal CDMO Price Performance

Shares of SCTL stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. Societal CDMO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Societal CDMO

Societal CDMO ( NASDAQ:SCTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 million. Societal CDMO had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.49%. Research analysts predict that Societal CDMO, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

