Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Navient were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after acquiring an additional 467,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Navient by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,043,000 after acquiring an additional 67,721 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 889,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 92,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $380,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 404,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681,104.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NAVI opened at $17.82 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.78, a current ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). Navient had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. StockNews.com raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.05.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

