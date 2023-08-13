Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $123,000 Stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelzoo were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TZOO. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 195,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Travelzoo by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 69,692 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo Trading Down 2.3 %

TZOO stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $104.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TZOO. StockNews.com raised Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TZOO

Insider Transactions at Travelzoo

In other news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 6,019 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $52,064.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,526,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,101,889.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,159,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,116,003. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 6,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $52,064.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,526,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,101,889.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,217. Corporate insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.