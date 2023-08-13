Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBNY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ABB by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ABB by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

ABB Stock Performance

NYSE ABBNY opened at $38.52 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

