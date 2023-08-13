Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock opened at $172.48 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.38.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($49.20) to GBX 3,800 ($48.56) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.51) to GBX 4,000 ($51.12) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,893.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

