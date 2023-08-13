Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes $415,000 Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 124.2% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE:UMC opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.27. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 5.36%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UMC. HSBC downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.46.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

