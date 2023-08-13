Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,731,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,050,000 after buying an additional 106,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,272,000 after buying an additional 84,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after buying an additional 57,478 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,541,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 329,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after buying an additional 231,633 shares during the period.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of TM opened at $167.28 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $226.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.24. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $73.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co.

