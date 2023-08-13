Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Redburn Partners downgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

