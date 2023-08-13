Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,974,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,773,000 after buying an additional 1,255,861 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,611,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,085,000 after purchasing an additional 739,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of ALK stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.29. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

