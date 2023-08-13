Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,863 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,507.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $52.80.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1682 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

