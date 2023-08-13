Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes $341,000 Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 46,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $2,092,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 50,037 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROIV. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.
Roivant Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.57 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60.
Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 1,646.59%. The business had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $435,857.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,919.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,966,895.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 660,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $435,857.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,919.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,770,961 shares of company stock valued at $136,946,853 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Roivant Sciences Profile
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
