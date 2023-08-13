Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,620 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,975,000 after purchasing an additional 113,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,269,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,155,000 after purchasing an additional 270,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BJ opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.97.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

View Our Latest Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.