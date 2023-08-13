Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,897 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LPX stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.75. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.04 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

