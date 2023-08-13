Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $80.97 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

