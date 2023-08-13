Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,195 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Triton International were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Triton International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Triton International by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,732,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Triton International by 4.6% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Triton International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Triton International by 5.0% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Triton International in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Triton International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Triton International to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triton International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Triton International Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TRTN opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.80. Triton International Limited has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.01 million. Triton International had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Triton International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 27.26%.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

